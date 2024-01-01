amount-spellout.1000 Pakistani rupees to Tongan paʻangas

Convert PKR to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 pkr
8.42 top

₨1.000 PKR = T$0.008417 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PKR0,00842 TOP
5 PKR0,04208 TOP
10 PKR0,08417 TOP
20 PKR0,16834 TOP
50 PKR0,42085 TOP
100 PKR0,84169 TOP
250 PKR2,10423 TOP
500 PKR4,20846 TOP
1000 PKR8,41693 TOP
2000 PKR16,83386 TOP
5000 PKR42,08465 TOP
10000 PKR84,16930 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Pakistani Rupee
1 TOP118,80800 PKR
5 TOP594,04000 PKR
10 TOP1.188,08000 PKR
20 TOP2.376,16000 PKR
50 TOP5.940,40000 PKR
100 TOP11.880,80000 PKR
250 TOP29.702,00000 PKR
500 TOP59.404,00000 PKR
1000 TOP118.808,00000 PKR
2000 TOP237.616,00000 PKR
5000 TOP594.040,00000 PKR
10000 TOP1.188.080,00000 PKR