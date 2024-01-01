5 Pakistani rupees to Surinamese dollars

Convert PKR to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
0.57 srd

₨1.000 PKR = $0.1143 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.540.7823.6731.3743.75132.311
1 EUR1.08190.2610.8453.9681.4854.05334.91
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.77714.6951.7564.79541.298

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 PKR0,11429 SRD
5 PKR0,57144 SRD
10 PKR1,14287 SRD
20 PKR2,28574 SRD
50 PKR5,71435 SRD
100 PKR11,42870 SRD
250 PKR28,57175 SRD
500 PKR57,14350 SRD
1000 PKR114,28700 SRD
2000 PKR228,57400 SRD
5000 PKR571,43500 SRD
10000 PKR1.142,87000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SRD8,74991 PKR
5 SRD43,74955 PKR
10 SRD87,49910 PKR
20 SRD174,99820 PKR
50 SRD437,49550 PKR
100 SRD874,99100 PKR
250 SRD2.187,47750 PKR
500 SRD4.374,95500 PKR
1000 SRD8.749,91000 PKR
2000 SRD17.499,82000 PKR
5000 SRD43.749,55000 PKR
10000 SRD87.499,10000 PKR