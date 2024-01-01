Convert PKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

5 Pakistani rupees to Nepalese rupees

5 pkr
2.40 npr

₨1.000 PKR = ₨0.4799 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92683.5360.7823.6731.3743.75132.304
1 EUR1.081190.2610.8453.9691.4854.05334.904
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2781.183106.78414.6951.7574.79541.294

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 PKR0,47992 NPR
5 PKR2,39959 NPR
10 PKR4,79917 NPR
20 PKR9,59834 NPR
50 PKR23,99585 NPR
100 PKR47,99170 NPR
250 PKR119,97925 NPR
500 PKR239,95850 NPR
1000 PKR479,91700 NPR
2000 PKR959,83400 NPR
5000 PKR2.399,58500 NPR
10000 PKR4.799,17000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 NPR2,08369 PKR
5 NPR10,41845 PKR
10 NPR20,83690 PKR
20 NPR41,67380 PKR
50 NPR104,18450 PKR
100 NPR208,36900 PKR
250 NPR520,92250 PKR
500 NPR1.041,84500 PKR
1000 NPR2.083,69000 PKR
2000 NPR4.167,38000 PKR
5000 NPR10.418,45000 PKR
10000 NPR20.836,90000 PKR