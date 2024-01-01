amount-spellout.10000 Pakistani rupees to Malawian kwachas

Convert PKR to MWK at the real exchange rate

10,000 pkr
61,989.20 mwk

₨1.000 PKR = MK6.199 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:12
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malawian Kwacha
1 PKR6,19892 MWK
5 PKR30,99460 MWK
10 PKR61,98920 MWK
20 PKR123,97840 MWK
50 PKR309,94600 MWK
100 PKR619,89200 MWK
250 PKR1.549,73000 MWK
500 PKR3.099,46000 MWK
1000 PKR6.198,92000 MWK
2000 PKR12.397,84000 MWK
5000 PKR30.994,60000 MWK
10000 PKR61.989,20000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Pakistani Rupee
1 MWK0,16132 PKR
5 MWK0,80659 PKR
10 MWK1,61318 PKR
20 MWK3,22636 PKR
50 MWK8,06590 PKR
100 MWK16,13180 PKR
250 MWK40,32950 PKR
500 MWK80,65900 PKR
1000 MWK161,31800 PKR
2000 MWK322,63600 PKR
5000 MWK806,59000 PKR
10000 MWK1.613,18000 PKR