5 Pakistani rupees to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert PKR to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
5.45 lkr

₨1.000 PKR = Sr1.090 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PKR1,09005 LKR
5 PKR5,45025 LKR
10 PKR10,90050 LKR
20 PKR21,80100 LKR
50 PKR54,50250 LKR
100 PKR109,00500 LKR
250 PKR272,51250 LKR
500 PKR545,02500 LKR
1000 PKR1.090,05000 LKR
2000 PKR2.180,10000 LKR
5000 PKR5.450,25000 LKR
10000 PKR10.900,50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Pakistani Rupee
1 LKR0,91739 PKR
5 LKR4,58693 PKR
10 LKR9,17386 PKR
20 LKR18,34772 PKR
50 LKR45,86930 PKR
100 LKR91,73860 PKR
250 LKR229,34650 PKR
500 LKR458,69300 PKR
1000 LKR917,38600 PKR
2000 LKR1.834,77200 PKR
5000 LKR4.586,93000 PKR
10000 LKR9.173,86000 PKR