Convert PKR to ISK at the real exchange rate

2,000 Pakistani rupees to Icelandic krónas

2,000 pkr
991.99 isk

₨1.000 PKR = kr0.4960 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5310.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2760.8453.971.4854.05534.912
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81514.6971.7574.79741.308

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 PKR0,49600 ISK
5 PKR2,47998 ISK
10 PKR4,95996 ISK
20 PKR9,91992 ISK
50 PKR24,79980 ISK
100 PKR49,59960 ISK
250 PKR123,99900 ISK
500 PKR247,99800 ISK
1000 PKR495,99600 ISK
2000 PKR991,99200 ISK
5000 PKR2.479,98000 ISK
10000 PKR4.959,96000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Pakistani Rupee
1 ISK2,01614 PKR
5 ISK10,08070 PKR
10 ISK20,16140 PKR
20 ISK40,32280 PKR
50 ISK100,80700 PKR
100 ISK201,61400 PKR
250 ISK504,03500 PKR
500 ISK1.008,07000 PKR
1000 ISK2.016,14000 PKR
2000 ISK4.032,28000 PKR
5000 ISK10.080,70000 PKR
10000 ISK20.161,40000 PKR