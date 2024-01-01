Convert PKR to GIP at the real exchange rate

500 Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds

500 pkr
1.40 gip

₨1.000 PKR = £0.002808 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.92583.5230.7823.6731.3743.75232.304
1 EUR1.081190.2760.8453.971.4854.05534.915
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0440.0160.0450.387
1 GBP1.2791.183106.81414.6971.7574.79841.312

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 PKR0,00281 GIP
5 PKR0,01404 GIP
10 PKR0,02808 GIP
20 PKR0,05615 GIP
50 PKR0,14039 GIP
100 PKR0,28077 GIP
250 PKR0,70193 GIP
500 PKR1,40387 GIP
1000 PKR2,80773 GIP
2000 PKR5,61546 GIP
5000 PKR14,03865 GIP
10000 PKR28,07730 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 GIP356,16000 PKR
5 GIP1.780,80000 PKR
10 GIP3.561,60000 PKR
20 GIP7.123,20000 PKR
50 GIP17.808,00000 PKR
100 GIP35.616,00000 PKR
250 GIP89.040,00000 PKR
500 GIP178.080,00000 PKR
1000 GIP356.160,00000 PKR
2000 GIP712.320,00000 PKR
5000 GIP1.780.800,00000 PKR
10000 GIP3.561.600,00000 PKR