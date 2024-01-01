Convert PHP to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 Philippine pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

5 php
3.44 uah

₱1.000 PHP = ₴0.6886 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3740.9261.5040.7821,371.47156.8557.25
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0950.569998.122114.1555.276
1 EUR1.0811.48511.6250.8451,481.87169.487.833
1 AUD0.6650.9140.61510.52911.822104.2854.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PHP0,68861 UAH
5 PHP3,44304 UAH
10 PHP6,88608 UAH
20 PHP13,77216 UAH
50 PHP34,43040 UAH
100 PHP68,86080 UAH
250 PHP172,15200 UAH
500 PHP344,30400 UAH
1000 PHP688,60800 UAH
2000 PHP1.377,21600 UAH
5000 PHP3.443,04000 UAH
10000 PHP6.886,08000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Philippine Peso
1 UAH1,45221 PHP
5 UAH7,26105 PHP
10 UAH14,52210 PHP
20 UAH29,04420 PHP
50 UAH72,61050 PHP
100 UAH145,22100 PHP
250 UAH363,05250 PHP
500 UAH726,10500 PHP
1000 UAH1.452,21000 PHP
2000 UAH2.904,42000 PHP
5000 UAH7.261,05000 PHP
10000 UAH14.522,10000 PHP