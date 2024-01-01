1 Philippine peso to Omani rials

Convert PHP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 php
0.007 omr

₱1.000 PHP = ر.ع.0.006578 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Omani Rial
1 PHP0,00658 OMR
5 PHP0,03289 OMR
10 PHP0,06578 OMR
20 PHP0,13155 OMR
50 PHP0,32888 OMR
100 PHP0,65776 OMR
250 PHP1,64441 OMR
500 PHP3,28882 OMR
1000 PHP6,57764 OMR
2000 PHP13,15528 OMR
5000 PHP32,88820 OMR
10000 PHP65,77640 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Philippine Peso
1 OMR152,03000 PHP
5 OMR760,15000 PHP
10 OMR1.520,30000 PHP
20 OMR3.040,60000 PHP
50 OMR7.601,50000 PHP
100 OMR15.203,00000 PHP
250 OMR38.007,50000 PHP
500 OMR76.015,00000 PHP
1000 OMR152.030,00000 PHP
2000 OMR304.060,00000 PHP
5000 OMR760.150,00000 PHP
10000 OMR1.520.300,00000 PHP