Convert PHP to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 Philippine peso to Mozambican meticals

1 php
1.09 mzn

₱1.000 PHP = MT1.088 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5010.7811,366.95156.7657.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569995.775114.1985.274
1 EUR1.0821.48511.6240.8451,478.36169.5457.831
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52910.525104.4214.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 PHP1,08793 MZN
5 PHP5,43965 MZN
10 PHP10,87930 MZN
20 PHP21,75860 MZN
50 PHP54,39650 MZN
100 PHP108,79300 MZN
250 PHP271,98250 MZN
500 PHP543,96500 MZN
1000 PHP1.087,93000 MZN
2000 PHP2.175,86000 MZN
5000 PHP5.439,65000 MZN
10000 PHP10.879,30000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Philippine Peso
1 MZN0,91917 PHP
5 MZN4,59587 PHP
10 MZN9,19173 PHP
20 MZN18,38346 PHP
50 MZN45,95865 PHP
100 MZN91,91730 PHP
250 MZN229,79325 PHP
500 MZN459,58650 PHP
1000 MZN919,17300 PHP
2000 MZN1.838,34600 PHP
5000 MZN4.595,86500 PHP
10000 MZN9.191,73000 PHP