1 Philippine peso to Malaysian ringgits

Convert PHP to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 php
0.08 myr

₱1.000 PHP = RM0.08032 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5010.7811,367.14156.7857.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569995.913114.2125.274
1 EUR1.0821.48511.6240.8451,478.56169.5557.831
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52910.584104.4274.823

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine peso

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PHP0,08032 MYR
5 PHP0,40162 MYR
10 PHP0,80323 MYR
20 PHP1,60647 MYR
50 PHP4,01617 MYR
100 PHP8,03233 MYR
250 PHP20,08083 MYR
500 PHP40,16165 MYR
1000 PHP80,32330 MYR
2000 PHP160,64660 MYR
5000 PHP401,61650 MYR
10000 PHP803,23300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Philippine Peso
1 MYR12,44970 PHP
5 MYR62,24850 PHP
10 MYR124,49700 PHP
20 MYR248,99400 PHP
50 MYR622,48500 PHP
100 MYR1.244,97000 PHP
250 MYR3.112,42500 PHP
500 MYR6.224,85000 PHP
1000 MYR12.449,70000 PHP
2000 MYR24.899,40000 PHP
5000 MYR62.248,50000 PHP
10000 MYR124.497,00000 PHP