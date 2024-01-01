Convert PHP to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 Philippine pesos to Moldovan leus

10 php
3.01 mdl

₱1.000 PHP = L0.3010 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3730.9251.5020.7821,368.81156.8157.241
1 CAD0.72810.6741.0940.569996.985114.2185.274
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6240.8451,479.89169.547.828
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.52911.217104.3924.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Moldovan Leu
1 PHP0,30095 MDL
5 PHP1,50477 MDL
10 PHP3,00954 MDL
20 PHP6,01908 MDL
50 PHP15,04770 MDL
100 PHP30,09540 MDL
250 PHP75,23850 MDL
500 PHP150,47700 MDL
1000 PHP300,95400 MDL
2000 PHP601,90800 MDL
5000 PHP1.504,77000 MDL
10000 PHP3.009,54000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Philippine Peso
1 MDL3,32276 PHP
5 MDL16,61380 PHP
10 MDL33,22760 PHP
20 MDL66,45520 PHP
50 MDL166,13800 PHP
100 MDL332,27600 PHP
250 MDL830,69000 PHP
500 MDL1.661,38000 PHP
1000 MDL3.322,76000 PHP
2000 MDL6.645,52000 PHP
5000 MDL16.613,80000 PHP
10000 MDL33.227,60000 PHP