Convert PHP to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 Philippine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

5 php
0.32 ils

₱1.000 PHP = ₪0.06320 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
How to convert Philippine pesos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PHP0,06320 ILS
5 PHP0,31600 ILS
10 PHP0,63200 ILS
20 PHP1,26400 ILS
50 PHP3,16000 ILS
100 PHP6,31999 ILS
250 PHP15,79998 ILS
500 PHP31,59995 ILS
1000 PHP63,19990 ILS
2000 PHP126,39980 ILS
5000 PHP315,99950 ILS
10000 PHP631,99900 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Philippine Peso
1 ILS15,82280 PHP
5 ILS79,11400 PHP
10 ILS158,22800 PHP
20 ILS316,45600 PHP
50 ILS791,14000 PHP
100 ILS1.582,28000 PHP
250 ILS3.955,70000 PHP
500 ILS7.911,40000 PHP
1000 ILS15.822,80000 PHP
2000 ILS31.645,60000 PHP
5000 ILS79.114,00000 PHP
10000 ILS158.228,00000 PHP