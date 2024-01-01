Convert PHP to GMD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Philippine pesos to Gambian dalasis

1,000 php
1,164.63 gmd

₱1.000 PHP = D1.165 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.5010.7821,369.1156.7557.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0940.569997.632114.2245.276
1 EUR1.0811.48411.6230.8451,480.34169.57.829
1 AUD0.6660.9140.61610.521912.3104.4544.825

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Gambian Dalasi
1 PHP1,16463 GMD
5 PHP5,82315 GMD
10 PHP11,64630 GMD
20 PHP23,29260 GMD
50 PHP58,23150 GMD
100 PHP116,46300 GMD
250 PHP291,15750 GMD
500 PHP582,31500 GMD
1000 PHP1.164,63000 GMD
2000 PHP2.329,26000 GMD
5000 PHP5.823,15000 GMD
10000 PHP11.646,30000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Philippine Peso
1 GMD0,85865 PHP
5 GMD4,29323 PHP
10 GMD8,58645 PHP
20 GMD17,17290 PHP
50 GMD42,93225 PHP
100 GMD85,86450 PHP
250 GMD214,66125 PHP
500 GMD429,32250 PHP
1000 GMD858,64500 PHP
2000 GMD1.717,29000 PHP
5000 GMD4.293,22500 PHP
10000 GMD8.586,45000 PHP