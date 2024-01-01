5 Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert PHP to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 php
0.59 bob

₱1.000 PHP = Bs0.1182 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3720.9251.50.7811,368.67156.7557.241
1 CAD0.72910.6741.0930.57997.537114.2495.277
1 EUR1.0821.48411.6230.8451,480.22169.537.831
1 AUD0.6670.9150.61610.521912.287104.4854.826

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 PHP0,11815 BOB
5 PHP0,59076 BOB
10 PHP1,18151 BOB
20 PHP2,36302 BOB
50 PHP5,90755 BOB
100 PHP11,81510 BOB
250 PHP29,53775 BOB
500 PHP59,07550 BOB
1000 PHP118,15100 BOB
2000 PHP236,30200 BOB
5000 PHP590,75500 BOB
10000 PHP1.181,51000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Philippine Peso
1 BOB8,46376 PHP
5 BOB42,31880 PHP
10 BOB84,63760 PHP
20 BOB169,27520 PHP
50 BOB423,18800 PHP
100 BOB846,37600 PHP
250 BOB2.115,94000 PHP
500 BOB4.231,88000 PHP
1000 BOB8.463,76000 PHP
2000 BOB16.927,52000 PHP
5000 BOB42.318,80000 PHP
10000 BOB84.637,60000 PHP