Convert PHP to BND at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Philippine pesos to Brunei dollars

10,000 php
229.95 bnd

₱1.000 PHP = B$0.02300 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:23
Wise

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 PHP0,02300 BND
5 PHP0,11498 BND
10 PHP0,22996 BND
20 PHP0,45991 BND
50 PHP1,14978 BND
100 PHP2,29955 BND
250 PHP5,74888 BND
500 PHP11,49775 BND
1000 PHP22,99550 BND
2000 PHP45,99100 BND
5000 PHP114,97750 BND
10000 PHP229,95500 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 BND43,48670 PHP
5 BND217,43350 PHP
10 BND434,86700 PHP
20 BND869,73400 PHP
50 BND2.174,33500 PHP
100 BND4.348,67000 PHP
250 BND10.871,67500 PHP
500 BND21.743,35000 PHP
1000 BND43.486,70000 PHP
2000 BND86.973,40000 PHP
5000 BND217.433,50000 PHP
10000 BND434.867,00000 PHP