Papua New Guinean kina to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 5.877,400 today, reflecting a 0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.525% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 5.933,610 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 5.863,330 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.732% increase in value.