Papua New Guinean kina to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Swedish kronor is currently 2,702 today, reflecting a -1.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.902% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 2,762 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 2,682 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.199% decrease in value.