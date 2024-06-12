Papua New Guinean kina to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Rwandan francs is currently 340,126 today, reflecting a -0.255% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.434% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 341,733 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 339,213 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.