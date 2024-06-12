Papua New Guinean kina to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Serbian dinars is currently 28,183 today, reflecting a -0.778% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 28,453 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 28,003 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.