Papua New Guinean kina to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Mozambican meticals is currently 16,578 today, reflecting a -0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.736% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 16,701 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 16,573 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.