Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 10,226 today, reflecting a -0.138% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.600% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 10,330 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 10,217 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.631% increase in value.