Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars history summary. This is the Papua New Guinean kina (PGK) to Macedonian denars (MKD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of PGK and MKD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 pgk
14,821.40 mkd

K1.000 PGK = ден14.82 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars is currently 14,821 today, reflecting a -0.842% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.325% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 14,948 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 14,730 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2941.4831.6230.96720.248
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8841.7561.9211.14423.968
1 USD0.9250.781183.5161.3721.5010.89418.728
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

