Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars is currently 14,821 today, reflecting a -0.842% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.325% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 14,948 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 14,730 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.