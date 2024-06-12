Papua New Guinean kina to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Laotian kips is currently 5.667,720 today, reflecting a 0.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a 0.189% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 5.668,800 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 5.614,430 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.