Papua New Guinean kina to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Guyanaese dollars is currently 54,359 today, reflecting a 0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.525% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 54,886 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 54,262 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.572% decrease in value.