Papua New Guinean kina to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Guinean francs is currently 2.240,990 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.473% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.257,220 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2.230,510 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.595% decrease in value.