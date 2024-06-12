Papua New Guinean kina to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Canadian dollars is currently 0,357 today, reflecting a -0.356% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.289% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,360 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,356 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.