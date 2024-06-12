Papua New Guinean kina to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0,443 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a -0.478% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0,446 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,443 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.613% decrease in value.