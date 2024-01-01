Convert PEN to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 Peruvian nuevo soles to South African rand

5 pen
24.38 zar

S/.1.000 PEN = R4.875 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2691.4841.6230.96720.251
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8661.7561.9211.14523.975
1 USD0.9250.781183.5091.3721.5010.89418.735
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / South African Rand
1 PEN4,87508 ZAR
5 PEN24,37540 ZAR
10 PEN48,75080 ZAR
20 PEN97,50160 ZAR
50 PEN243,75400 ZAR
100 PEN487,50800 ZAR
250 PEN1.218,77000 ZAR
500 PEN2.437,54000 ZAR
1000 PEN4.875,08000 ZAR
2000 PEN9.750,16000 ZAR
5000 PEN24.375,40000 ZAR
10000 PEN48.750,80000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ZAR0,20513 PEN
5 ZAR1,02563 PEN
10 ZAR2,05125 PEN
20 ZAR4,10250 PEN
50 ZAR10,25625 PEN
100 ZAR20,51250 PEN
250 ZAR51,28125 PEN
500 ZAR102,56250 PEN
1000 ZAR205,12500 PEN
2000 ZAR410,25000 PEN
5000 ZAR1.025,62500 PEN
10000 ZAR2.051,25000 PEN