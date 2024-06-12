Peruvian nuevo sol to CFA francs beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to CFA francs beac is currently 160,900 today, reflecting a -0.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.013% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to CFA francs beac has fluctuated between a high of 162,653 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 160,193 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.789% decrease in value.