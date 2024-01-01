Convert PEN to UZS at the real exchange rate

500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Uzbekistan soms

500 pen
16,73,585 uzs

S/.1.000 PEN = so'm3,347 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.2851.4841.6230.96720.248
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8781.7561.9211.14523.969
1 USD0.9250.781183.5081.3721.5010.89418.728
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Uzbekistan Som
1 PEN3.347,17000 UZS
5 PEN16.735,85000 UZS
10 PEN33.471,70000 UZS
20 PEN66.943,40000 UZS
50 PEN167.358,50000 UZS
100 PEN334.717,00000 UZS
250 PEN836.792,50000 UZS
500 PEN1.673.585,00000 UZS
1000 PEN3.347.170,00000 UZS
2000 PEN6.694.340,00000 UZS
5000 PEN16.735.850,00000 UZS
10000 PEN33.471.700,00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 UZS0,00030 PEN
5 UZS0,00149 PEN
10 UZS0,00299 PEN
20 UZS0,00598 PEN
50 UZS0,01494 PEN
100 UZS0,02988 PEN
250 UZS0,07469 PEN
500 UZS0,14938 PEN
1000 UZS0,29876 PEN
2000 UZS0,59752 PEN
5000 UZS1,49380 PEN
10000 UZS2,98760 PEN