Peruvian nuevo sol to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 1,797 today, reflecting a 0.411% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.146% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1,802 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,787 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.491% decrease in value.