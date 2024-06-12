Peruvian nuevo sol to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Tajikistani somonis is currently 2,886 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.608% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 2,904 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 2,859 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.