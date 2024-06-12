Peruvian nuevo sol to Salvadoran colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Salvadoran colóns is currently 2,320 today, reflecting a 0.252% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.612% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Salvadoran colóns has fluctuated between a high of 2,335 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,311 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.504% decrease in value.