Peruvian nuevo sol to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Surinamese dollars is currently 8,468 today, reflecting a 0.400% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.440% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8,537 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 8,419 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.654% decrease in value.