Peruvian nuevo sol to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Saudi riyals is currently 0,995 today, reflecting a 0.292% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.569% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 1,001 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,991 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.