Peruvian nuevo sol to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Romanian leus is currently 1,222 today, reflecting a -0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 0.093% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 1,234 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 1,216 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.