Peruvian nuevo sol to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Pakistani rupees is currently 73,843 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.757% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 74,406 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 73,580 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.