Peruvian nuevo sol to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 1,018 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.615% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 1,024 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,014 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.575% increase in value.