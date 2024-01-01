5 Peruvian nuevo soles to Nigerian nairas

Convert PEN to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 pen
2,009.16 ngn

S/.1.000 PEN = ₦401.8 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.261.4841.6230.96720.292
1 GBP1.18411.28106.8711.7571.9221.14524.026
1 USD0.9250.781183.5131.3731.5020.89418.775
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nigerian Naira
1 PEN401,83200 NGN
5 PEN2.009,16000 NGN
10 PEN4.018,32000 NGN
20 PEN8.036,64000 NGN
50 PEN20.091,60000 NGN
100 PEN40.183,20000 NGN
250 PEN100.458,00000 NGN
500 PEN200.916,00000 NGN
1000 PEN401.832,00000 NGN
2000 PEN803.664,00000 NGN
5000 PEN2.009.160,00000 NGN
10000 PEN4.018.320,00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NGN0,00249 PEN
5 NGN0,01244 PEN
10 NGN0,02489 PEN
20 NGN0,04977 PEN
50 NGN0,12443 PEN
100 NGN0,24886 PEN
250 NGN0,62215 PEN
500 NGN1,24430 PEN
1000 NGN2,48860 PEN
2000 NGN4,97720 PEN
5000 NGN12,44300 PEN
10000 NGN24,88600 PEN