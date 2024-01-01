100 Peruvian nuevo soles to Lesotho lotis

Convert PEN to LSL at the real exchange rate

100 pen
487.23 lsl

S/.1.000 PEN = L4.872 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.3031.4841.6220.96720.311
1 GBP1.18411.281106.9411.7571.9211.14524.053
1 USD0.9250.781183.5021.3721.50.89418.781
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Lesotho Loti
1 PEN4,87234 LSL
5 PEN24,36170 LSL
10 PEN48,72340 LSL
20 PEN97,44680 LSL
50 PEN243,61700 LSL
100 PEN487,23400 LSL
250 PEN1.218,08500 LSL
500 PEN2.436,17000 LSL
1000 PEN4.872,34000 LSL
2000 PEN9.744,68000 LSL
5000 PEN24.361,70000 LSL
10000 PEN48.723,40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LSL0,20524 PEN
5 LSL1,02620 PEN
10 LSL2,05240 PEN
20 LSL4,10480 PEN
50 LSL10,26200 PEN
100 LSL20,52400 PEN
250 LSL51,31000 PEN
500 LSL102,62000 PEN
1000 LSL205,24000 PEN
2000 LSL410,48000 PEN
5000 LSL1.026,20000 PEN
10000 LSL2.052,40000 PEN