Peruvian nuevo sol to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Comorian francs is currently 120,480 today, reflecting a -0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.239% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 121,990 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 120,145 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.789% decrease in value.