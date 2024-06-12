Peruvian nuevo sol to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Cambodian riels is currently 1.088,780 today, reflecting a 0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.701% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 1.096,470 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1.081,600 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.616% increase in value.