Peruvian nuevo sol to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Indian rupees is currently 22,057 today, reflecting a -0.201% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.969% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 22,274 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 22,057 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.487% decrease in value.