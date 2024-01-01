Convert PEN to IDR at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Indonesian rupiahs

10,000 pen
4,31,50,000 idr

S/.1.000 PEN = Rp4,315 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2941.4831.6210.96720.3
1 GBP1.18411.281106.9441.7571.921.14524.043
1 USD0.9250.781183.4981.3721.4990.89418.772
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PEN4.315,00000 IDR
5 PEN21.575,00000 IDR
10 PEN43.150,00000 IDR
20 PEN86.300,00000 IDR
50 PEN215.750,00000 IDR
100 PEN431.500,00000 IDR
250 PEN1.078.750,00000 IDR
500 PEN2.157.500,00000 IDR
1000 PEN4.315.000,00000 IDR
2000 PEN8.630.000,00000 IDR
5000 PEN21.575.000,00000 IDR
10000 PEN43.150.000,00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 IDR0,00023 PEN
5 IDR0,00116 PEN
10 IDR0,00232 PEN
20 IDR0,00464 PEN
50 IDR0,01159 PEN
100 IDR0,02318 PEN
250 IDR0,05794 PEN
500 IDR0,11587 PEN
1000 IDR0,23175 PEN
2000 IDR0,46350 PEN
5000 IDR1,15875 PEN
10000 IDR2,31750 PEN