Peruvian nuevo sol to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Hungarian forints is currently 96,629 today, reflecting a -0.685% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a 0.675% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 97,785 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 95,042 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.133% decrease in value.