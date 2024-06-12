Peruvian nuevo sol to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Honduran lempiras is currently 6,553 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.937% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 6,615 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 6,532 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.500% decrease in value.