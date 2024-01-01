100 Peruvian nuevo soles to British pounds sterling

Convert PEN to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 pen
20.60 gbp

S/.1.000 PEN = £0.2060 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3751.4851.620.96720.267
1 GBP1.18511.283107.0661.7591.9191.14624.01
1 USD0.9230.779183.4531.3711.4960.89318.714
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / British Pound Sterling
1 PEN0,20604 GBP
5 PEN1,03021 GBP
10 PEN2,06041 GBP
20 PEN4,12082 GBP
50 PEN10,30205 GBP
100 PEN20,60410 GBP
250 PEN51,51025 GBP
500 PEN103,02050 GBP
1000 PEN206,04100 GBP
2000 PEN412,08200 GBP
5000 PEN1.030,20500 GBP
10000 PEN2.060,41000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GBP4,85340 PEN
5 GBP24,26700 PEN
10 GBP48,53400 PEN
20 GBP97,06800 PEN
50 GBP242,67000 PEN
100 GBP485,34000 PEN
250 GBP1.213,35000 PEN
500 GBP2.426,70000 PEN
1000 GBP4.853,40000 PEN
2000 GBP9.706,80000 PEN
5000 GBP24.267,00000 PEN
10000 GBP48.534,00000 PEN