Peruvian nuevo sol to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Peruvian nuevo sol to Ethiopian birrs is currently 15,198 today, reflecting a 0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Peruvian nuevo sol has remained relatively stable, with a -0.778% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Peruvian nuevo sol to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 15,318 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 15,148 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.503% decrease in value.