Convert PEN to BYN at the real exchange rate

500 Peruvian nuevo soles to Belarusian rubles

500 pen
432.82 byn

S/.1.000 PEN = Br0.8656 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.3591.4851.6210.96720.237
1 GBP1.18411.282107.0211.7591.921.14523.968
1 USD0.9240.78183.4531.3711.4970.89318.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Belarusian Ruble
1 PEN0,86563 BYN
5 PEN4,32816 BYN
10 PEN8,65632 BYN
20 PEN17,31264 BYN
50 PEN43,28160 BYN
100 PEN86,56320 BYN
250 PEN216,40800 BYN
500 PEN432,81600 BYN
1000 PEN865,63200 BYN
2000 PEN1.731,26400 BYN
5000 PEN4.328,16000 BYN
10000 PEN8.656,32000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BYN1,15523 PEN
5 BYN5,77615 PEN
10 BYN11,55230 PEN
20 BYN23,10460 PEN
50 BYN57,76150 PEN
100 BYN115,52300 PEN
250 BYN288,80750 PEN
500 BYN577,61500 PEN
1000 BYN1.155,23000 PEN
2000 BYN2.310,46000 PEN
5000 BYN5.776,15000 PEN
10000 BYN11.552,30000 PEN